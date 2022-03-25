Cork's Imperial Hotel has once again thought outside of the Easter basket in dreaming up a fun and indulgent package for guests! The creative hotel team have put together a whimsical ‘Grace and the Chocolate Factory’ themed mini break at this luxury boutique hotel, with plenty of chocolate treats, amazing decor, instagram moments, a bespoke afternoon tea and a Willy Wonka ‘Golden Ticket’ giveaway worth €1,000 which will be one by one lucky guest! There is also the option to add a chocolate body treatment at Escape Spa for those seeking extra indulgence!

CORK: The Imperial Hotel, ‘Grace and the Chocolate Factory’ package includes a 2-night stay with a delicious birdcage breakfast, and a sumptuous Easter themed Afternoon tea. The package is priced from €185 per person sharing. Everyone who books will also be entered into a ‘Golden Ticket’ draw with the chance to win €1,000 to spend in either the Imperial Hotel or their sister property in the Flynn Hotel Collection, The Old Ground Hotel in Ennis.See imperialhotelcork.com/graceandthechocolatefactory for more, email [email protected] or call 021 4274040

CO CLARE: The Old Ground Hotel in Ennis, Easter Family Package, €450. Includes 2 nights in a spacious family room with full Irish breakfast both mornings plus dinner for all the family on 1 evening of your stay, a family day pass to Moher Hill Pet Farm and a busy bag with an Easter surprise for the children. For more information from www.oldgroundhotelennis.com + 353 65 682 8127

ALGARVE, Balaia Sol Holiday Club, 3 star, Albufeira, SC, 7 nights from £449pps, April 4 from Belfast International. To book: visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

SPAIN: Palma City, 4 star Melia Palma Bay, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on May 4. Price: £399 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.