Travel rules for fully vaccinated tourists from Northern Ireland were relaxed this week, with travellers no longer needing to self-isolate when they return home.

But those heading to Spain for some last minute sunshine will still have some rules to follow.

What are the rules for travelling to Spain?

Vaccinated holiday makers can visit Spain without having to quarantine when they return to NI.

The rules will all depend on whether or not you are fully vaccinated.

The Spanish government requires all arrivals to Spain from the UK (excluding children under the age of 12 years old) to present on entry one of the following:

Documentation certifying you have taken a PCR test within 72 hours prior to arrival and tested negative

Proof of being fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to arrival in Spain (date(s) of vaccination must be specified), with a vaccine authorised by the European Medicines Agency or by the World Health Organisation.

Spain will accept the UK’s COVID-19 vaccination record. Your NHS appointment card from vaccination centres is not designed to be used as proof of vaccination and should not be used to demonstrate your vaccine status.

Certificates of recovery – a medical document certifying that you have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 6 months prior to travel – is not currently accepted for arrivals from the UK.

What are the rules for travelling to the Balearic and Canary Islands?

If you are travelling to the Canary Islands or the Balearic Islands there may be additional entry requirements.

You can see these outlined on the Canary Island tourist board website and the Balearic Islands tourist board website.

What Covid rules do I have to follow in Spain?

Facemasks are still mandatory inside public spaces and in outside spaces where you cannot comply with the 1.5m social distance rules.

Different regions in Spain will have their own regulations, so it's best to check the local and regional authorities for advice prior to travelling.

What are the rules for travelling back to NI?

The rules will differ based on your vaccination status.

To be classed as fully vaccinated you need to have had your second dose at least 14 days before travelling.

You will need to complete a UK Passenger Locator Form on arrival or within 48 hours of arrival in Northern Ireland.

After travelling home you will need to book and pay for a PCR test to be taken on or before day two after you arrive in Northern Ireland.

You will also need to have proof of vaccination in the form of a digital or paper certificate that includes you name and surname, date of birth, vaccine information, date and information on each dose and country or territory of vaccination and/or certificate issuer.

If you are not vaccinated you will need to self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival.

Three days before travelling to Northern Ireland you will need to take a pre-departure Covid test.

When you arrive in Northern Ireland you will need to book and pay for a day two and day eight PCR test package.