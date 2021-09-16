The global pandemic and lockdown that followed impacted travelling abroad for many, but with more countries opening up and with the government giving regular travel updates, the opportunity to jet away this October is finally here.
With more green list countries added, that don't require quarantine upon return, many of us are now dreaming of some half-term sunshine and have been left asking, where is hot in October and most importantly, where can I fly to from Belfast International airport?
Here are the 8 best places to fly to from Belfast International Airport in October.
1. Madeira
Affectionately known as the, "Garden of the Atlantic," Madeira is made up an archipelago of four islands off the Northwest coast of Africa. Thanks to its location, Madeira enjoys a summer climate, all year round, with highs of up to 24°C in October. Featuring a six mile long beach, there are plenty of opportunities for scuba diving or boat trips. The city of Funchal is also not to be missed, explore quaint streets, busy nightlife and top it all off with a ride on the island's famous street toboggans - the best way to get around!
2. Zante
Known for its hot summers and mild winters, Zante is the ideal destination for October with highs of 24°C. There are plenty of activities to explore on the island, including scuba diving, jet skiing or cycling. One of Zante's most famous sites is a shipwreck located off the west coast of the island which can only be accessed by sea, if visiting, make sure to include a detour to the Blue Caves.
Photo: Lloyd Dirks on Unsplash
3. Nice
With highs of 21°C and up to 6 hours a day of sunshine, Nice is the ideal choice for a city break in the sun during October. The city in the French Rivera, boasts a bustling old town with cafes, restaurants and boutiques, set alongside charming traditional streets. Enjoy lazy afternoons choosing from one of the 20 public beaches Nice has to offer and spend your evenings strolling along the Promenade des Anglais. The biggest draw to Nice is it's location to other destinations, with Monte Carlo, Monaco, Cannes and Antibes all a train ride away.
Photo: Paul Rysz on Unsplash
4. Tenerife
Another edition for the Canary Islands, Tenerife is a firm favourite thanks to its warm climate, plentiful beaches and family orientated atmosphere. Offering 7 hours of sunshine in October, with highs of 26.6°C, winter layers will be a thing of the past. The largest island of the Canary Islands, Tenerife is home to Spain highest peak, the Teide Volcano, which is also a World Heritage Site. For anyone wishing to climb to the summit it takes around 6 hours, but those wanting a more relaxed pace there is also a cable car option, which will get you there in a few minutes.
Photo: Andreas M on Unsplash