Wrightbus named winners at Responsible Business Awards for ‘going green’

Wrightbus was named winner of the Responsible Product/Service Award at the Business in the Community 2022 Responsible Business Awards.

A panel of independent judges awarded the Ballymena-based firm for best demonstrating its use of innovative solutions to tackle an environmental or social challenge.

Winners in all 10 responsible business categories were announced at a special gala event held at ICC Belfast, hosted by BBC presenter Holly Hamilton.

Wrightbus was named winner of the Responsible Product / Service Award at the Business in the Community 2022 Responsible Business Awards

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Gillott, Wrightbus managing director, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be recognised in this way at the Responsible Business Awards, particularly as it highlights our relentless commitment in providing zero emissions transport, thanks to our constant innovations.

“We will continue to press the case for more support for zero emissions transport, both in the UK and all around the globe, to ensure vital net zero targets are not missed.

“A huge thank you to the judges for recognising what we do, and a hearty congratulations to all the other winners.”

Chris Conway, chair of Business in the Community Northern Ireland and group chief executive of Translink, added: “The awards bring the great work of Northern Ireland’s responsible businesses into the spotlight and celebrate inspirational and impactful organisations going beyond profit to make NI a better place to work and live.

“The gala event is always inspirational and gives guests the opportunity to learn about what others are doing across a range of responsible business themes. Everything from health and wellbeing to environment, volunteering, inspiring and engaging young people, and more.

“Congratulations to the ten companies who went home with an award on the night – a commendable achievement.”