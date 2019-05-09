Trip showcases coast and country visitor experiences

Tourism operators have enjoyed a day trip with a difference during a recent Familiarisation Tour organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Places to eat and things to do across Coleraine, Portrush and Garvagh were showcased throughout the event.

Led by Council’s Tourism Team, the day began on the banks of the River Bann at The Crannagh just outside Coleraine, recently voted Restaurant of the Year in County Derry/Londonderry at the Northern Ireland Food Awards, before a visit to the adjacent Edge Watersports Centre for an exciting display of water sport activities.

In Portrush, local produce was the main theme on a visit to Portrush Atlantic Hotel, where Wendy Gallagher of Causeway Coast Foodie Tours introduced the group to Babushka’s barista, Morelli’s ice-cream and Lacada Brewery along with delicious canapés provided by the hotel chef. There was also an opportunity to hear from Jenny O’Brien about the innovative Elementary Escape Rooms experience.

The food theme continued at Ocho Tapas where participants enjoyed a paella cookery experience and learned how to make their own sangria.

With The 148th Open now just months away, the day included a timely visit to Royal Portrush Golf Club, where they were able to learn more about the history of the club and preparation for this hugely exciting sporting occasion.

The tour concluded in Garvagh at Woodbank House Vintage Tearoom, where the group found out more about the development of mountain bike trails at Garvagh Forest while enjoying afternoon tea.