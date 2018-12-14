Twenty examples of some of the worst car parking N.I. has ever seen
N.I. folk, of which I am one, love nothing more than a good old moan.
So, without further ado we present 20 examples of the worst N.I. has ever seen.
1. Mrs. Saab
If this car was any closer to Sainsbury's it would be in the fruit and veg aisle.
other
2. Mr. BMW
To be fair, it's difficult to see the white lines here... NOT!
other
3. Little boy tractor racer
There are no words!
other
4. Shopaholic
We know people love shopping but that doesn't mean they should try and take their car into the actual shop with them.
other
View more