Twenty examples of some of the worst car parking N.I. has ever seen

Twenty examples of some of the worst car parking Northern Ireland has ever seen.

N.I. folk, of which I am one, love nothing more than a good old moan.

So, without further ado we present 20 examples of the worst N.I. has ever seen.

If this car was any closer to Sainsbury's it would be in the fruit and veg aisle.

1. Mrs. Saab

To be fair, it's difficult to see the white lines here... NOT!

2. Mr. BMW

There are no words!

3. Little boy tractor racer

We know people love shopping but that doesn't mean they should try and take their car into the actual shop with them.

4. Shopaholic

