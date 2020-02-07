Ulster Orchestra is ‘On Your Doorstep’, Coleraine!

The Ulster Orchestra is making Coleraine the next stop for its ‘On Your Doorstep’ concert series!

Renowned conductor Anu Tali and violist Lise Berthaud join the full Orchestra for a very special performance in the Diamond Hall, Ulster University Campus on Thursday, March 12 at 7.30pm.

‘On Your Doorstep’ is a very special opportunity to catch a full symphony orchestra in the intimate surroundings of a local arts theatre. It’s hard to truly capture the power and effect of live orchestral music until you attend a show in person, and this programme strives to bring the Ulster Orchestra’s passion and magic to every corner of Northern Ireland.

The Diamond Hall will ring with Nordic birdsong as Rautavaara’s Concerto blends recordings of birdcalls with atmospheric orchestral colour that evokes the frozen tundra of the Arctic, while a mythical Finnish swan forms the centrepiece of Sibelius’s Lemminkäinen Suite.

Walton’s Viola Concerto is regarded as one of the greatest concertos for the instrument, bringing all of the viola’s best qualities to the fore in a work that is by turns elegantly lyrical and jazzily syncopated.

Former BBC New Generation Artist Lise Berthaud is the ideal soloist for this work, with The Daily Telegraph stating that: “Quality came out vividly...from the young French violist Lise Berthaud, whose powerful tone soared effortlessly...”

Ulster Orchestra Director of Marketing, Michelle Baird, commented: “As a former graduate of Coleraine University, it will be such a lovely experience to return to the hall that I last sat my finals in, but this time with the Ulster Orchestra!

“I’m hoping all my North Coast friends come along and hear this wonderful orchestra on their doorstep.

“There’s no better time than to give the Orchestra a go – you may find that you know more classical music than you think!

Tickets for the concert are available online at www.riversidetheatre.org.uk or by calling 028 7012 3123. They are priced at £14 each or £5 for anyone aged under 26 (bookable in person at the box office with valid ID).

Founded in 1966, the Ulster Orchestra has been at the forefront of musical life in Northern Ireland

and the Orchestra’s full-time musicians form the region’s only professional symphony orchestra.