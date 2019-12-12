UU Coleraine student is Intern of the Year

An Ulster University Coleraine student has been named Intern of the Year in the Northern Ireland Creative & Cultural Skills Award.

Kathryn McKinney from Ballymena, who worked as a Digital Marketing/Content Intern at Ulster University, was selected for the top award for learning new skills which she was able to bring to her job.

“The entries this year were of such a high standard from right across the creative industries, showing the excitement and vibrancy of the work in Northern Ireland. This event celebrates that amazing talent as well as the hard work and dedication of those in industry and education who develop future generations,” said Sarah Jones of Creative & Cultural Skills NI.

The judges selected Kathryn because she used the opportunity to develop new skills and implement them to enhance the work of the team. An example of this was learning new photography skills, which ensured the team were able to engage with projects in a new way.

At the event, the NI Creative Employment Programme (NICEP) was officially launched announcing 40 new internships to support the arts and cultural sector. Funded by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Department for Communities, the programme will provide part funding to cover wage costs for employers who create the new jobs and hire a young person aged 16-24.

The NI Creative & Cultural Skills Awards celebrated the outstanding work of young people in the creative industries and those from industry and education who help them along the way.

Other awards presented included Northern Ireland Education and Industry Collaborative Partnership Award - winners: Martin Melarky, Nerve Belfast Creative Learning Centre, and Colin Williams, Sixteen South.

Northern Ireland Creative Skills Award - Winner: Peter Heenan, Facilitator, Actor and Theatre Maker.

Northern Ireland Creative Tutor Award - Winner: Darren Porter, Belfast Met Film and TV School.

Northern Ireland Creative Student Award - Winner: HND in Creative Media Production Class of 2019, NI Film & Television School at South Eastern Regional College.