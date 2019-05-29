Volunteers needed for Clean Coasts Week in East Antrim

Volunteers are needed during Coca-Cola Clean Coasts Week from June 1 until June 9.

Northern Ireland Beautiful is asking for a helping hand to clean up along the East Antrim coast and other local beauty spots.

Carrickfegrus Rugby Club Minis are organising a “massive beach clean” from Fisrerman’s Quay to Carrick Castle on Saturday from 2.00 pm.

“Larne Lagoon” clean-up with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will take place on Sunday June 2. Volunteers should assemble at Asda carpark at 10.00 am. Contact Barry Tapster at Barry.Tapster@midandeastantrim.gov.uk to get involved.

A clean-up of Woodburn Reservoir is planned for Monday June 3. Contact Karina at karina.robinson@keepnorthernirelandbeautiful.org to take part.

A clean-up of Monkstown Wood in Newtownabbey will be held on Tuesday June 4. Contact Karina at karina.robinson@keepnorthernirelandbeautiful.org for further information.

Jodie McAneaney, Live Here Love Here Manager at Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, said: “Coca-Cola Clean Coasts Week is growing from strength to strength and we’re excited to see how many volunteers will support us this year.

“Our aim is to create a clean coasts community who will continue to look after and enjoy our shores throughout the year and encourage others to do the same.

“Northern Ireland has some of the most beautiful shores in the world and we should be proud to protect and preserve them as well as taking advantage of the wonderful sports and hobbies organised around them by local communities.”