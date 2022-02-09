80% of people in Northern Ireland have ended a relationship because they did not receive a card or gift on a special occasion such as Valentine's Day

Couples in Northern Ireland should be especially wary this Valentine’s Day after research by one source showed that a whopping 80% of loved-up individuals in Northern Ireland have called off a relationship after they didn’t receieve a greetings card of gift, compared to 69% of Londonders and jut 20% in the South West of the UK (which appears to be the most forgiving region).

This is a hugely significant statistic to bear in mind as we approach Valentine’s Day when men and women across the province will be hustling to buy schmaltzy cards for their beloved, or book expensive dinners in fine eateries, or for those even luckier, perhaps a bottle of expensive bubbles, wine, roses, chocolates, teddie bears, overnight stays in swish hotels with addded spa treatments, and other assorted gifts to make a resounding declaration of love.

The new research from Card Factory, the UK’s leading specialist retailer of greeting cards, dressings and gifts, shows over a third (38%) of people have ended a relationship over a forgotten memento to mark a special occasion.

Men are more likely to split up with someone over a forgotten card - with nearly half (48%) of men surveyed saying this was the ultimate deal breaker compared to just a quarter (27%) of women - and you might have thought it was women who were most sensitive about being lavished with romantic gestures on the day in question - but it just goes to show that male lovers are sensitive about being acknowledged on February 14, so pay attention Ulster women or you could end up nursing a tub of ice cream alone if you forget to express your love with adequate penmanship.

As all experts and research posits, communication is fundamental to a healthy relationship and according to this survey nearly two-thirds (61%) of respondents said their relationship is likely to break down due to bad communication.

Many people, unsurprisingly, and it has to be said that this is rather to be expected where men, who are notoriously less likely to be open about their emotions are concerned, find it difficult to express their feelings to their partner.

Half of respondents (50%) struggle to tell their significant other how they feel.

This feeling is heightened when it comes to writing messages in a greetings card.

Nearly three quarters (72%) encounter challenges when putting pen to paper - so perhaps you could look for some lines of romantic poetry to quote if you feel your inner worsdmith fall silent.

Londoners find this more of a struggle than most: 84% struggle to share their feelings in a greetings card, compared to 48% of loved up writers in the North East.

Brian Waring, customer director at Card Factory said: “It was wonderful to be reminded that both words and cards can leave an indelible impression on someone’s heart.

“Over half (52%) of Brits hold on to greetings cards for over a year, and 72% of people told us that personal notes inside greetings cards hold a large amount of sentimental value.”

