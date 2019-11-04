‘Whiskey run’ for Portrush and Islay RNLI

A group of seven men from the North Coast hatched a novel way to carry out some fundraising for the Portrush and Islay volunteer Lifeboat crews recently.

As a group of keen sailors and avid supporters of the RNLI and the Scottish islands they wanted to marry the two passions together and have some fun along the way.

The team decided to row to Islay to recreate a journey made over the generations using only manpower to raise money for the Lifeboats.

Their challenge was to visit all the coastal distilleries on Islay and collect some whiskey from each one.

Ashley Moore, one of the crew, said “We left from Ballintoy at 3am in idyllic conditions in order to reach Port Ellen and not be swept around the headland as the tide turned. Thankfully we made it in nine and a half hours and over the next three days went on to visit Laphroaig, Lagavulin, Ardbeg, Coal Ila, Bunnahabhain, Bowmore and Bruichladdich collecting whisky bottles along the way.”

“We were blown away by the warmth of the welcome across Islay and the distilleries. Each distillery presented us with a bottle of whisky and a stave from one of their barrels to allow us to create the Islay Sea Collection.”

On returning home team member and local architect, Graeme Montgomery, then set about using a stave from each distillery to design and create a unique cask to display the bottles of whisky.

The whisky and the cask are now up for auction until November 17. Go to www.just-whisky.co.uk to register a bid and raise funds for the RNLI.