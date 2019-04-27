Win an Isuzu D-Max pick-up worth over £28K by entering our Farming Life competition

Farming Life and the News Letter have teamed up with Isuzu to offer our lucky readers the chance to win the incredible new Isuzu D-Max Yukon Double Cab.

Described as ‘‘one of the most no-nonsense, capable pick-ups money can buy’’ in a recent review, the Isuzu D-Max Yukon Double Cab in stylish Sapphire Blue is up for grabs for one lucky winner courtesy of Farming Life and News Letter in association with Isuzu.

The very first 2019 model, our competition winner is set to drive away in one of the very first deliveries to the UK in a prize worth £28053.

Making its Northern Ireland debut at the Balmoral Show from May 15 - 18, all eyes will be on the new stylish metallic paint finish in Sapphire Blue, complete with upgraded wheels and spec. The vehicle includes five year/125,000 mile warranty, five years Euro Assist and class leading 3.5 tonne towing.

The ‘‘all business’’ impressive vehicle boasts a seven-inch multifunction colour touchscreen, a rear load liner, a six speaker sound system, leather steering wheel with built in audio and cruise controls and map lights all to help make the working day less stressful.

Read on to find out how to enter to win the award-winning, UK farmer’s favourite pick-up (full range available on UFU scheme) before midday on Friday, May 17 2019.

Farming Life and News Letter have teamed up with Isuzu to offer this fantastic prize

HOW TO ENTER:



To be in with a chance of winning this spectacular prize, visit: www.farminglife.com/competition and enter the keyword DRIVE.

Entries open today (April 27). All entries must be received by the closing date of midday on Friday, May 17, 2019.

Log on and subscribe to our popular Farming Life app now at: farminglife.com/app.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

JPIMedia NI/Isuzu (UK) Ltd

These Terms and Conditions prevail in the event of any conflict or inconsistency with any other communications, including advertising or promotional materials. Participants of the Promotion agree to be bound by these terms and conditions.

Promoter: JPIMedia NI

Eligibility: This Promotion is open only to residents of Northern Ireland aged 18 years of age and over, excluding employees of the Promoter and its affiliates or agents, the immediate families of such employees and any other person connected with this promotion.

One entry per person. Anyone trying to circumvent this rule by using alternative details will be disqualified from this promotion. Entries (bulk or otherwise) made from trade, consumer groups or third parties will not be accepted

The start date of the promotion is April 27. The closing date of the promotion will be midday on Monday, May 17, 2019.

To win the Isuzu D-Max Yukon Double Cab in stylish Sapphire Blue log onto the Farming Life app and enter our competition

How to enter: To enter readers must go online at www.farminglife.com/competition register their details. and enter the keyword DRIVE as printed in the News Letter/Farming Life. Once the form is completed readers will automatically entered into the draw.

Entrants who do not give correct details or those who make an entry on someone else’s behalf will be disqualified, at the Promoter’s discretion.

Prize Draw: Prize draw will be made on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Finalist Selection: The winner will be selected at random under independent supervision from those entries who have included the qualifying keyword.

Winner Announcement: Winner will be announced on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 May at a location TBC. Following this the winner will also be announced via the Farming Life NI app and also online at www.newsletter.co.uk.

Winner Notification: The winner will also be notified by telephone on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

The winner must agree to photographic publicity without further recompense.

Collection and registration of the vehicle must be no later than 30 days after the winner is announced.

Prize: The stated prize will be will be an Isuzu D-Max Yukon. Warranty details: The prize will be covered by Isuzu’s five-year / 125,000 warranty. This comprises of a standard 36-month / 60,000 mile manufacturer’s warranty and an extended provided by Isuzu UK, for a total of 60 months or 125,000 miles (whichever occurs first see website www.isuzu.co.uk for details.

The image shown is for illustrative purposes only however is representative of the final prize.

Entrants must be 18 years or older and hold a valid UK driving licence. NO CASH ALTERNATIVE. Standard JPIMedia competition terms and conditions apply.

The prize will only be awarded directly to the winner and no cash or any other alternative will be offered.

General: The Promoter will not be liable for entries or claims not received, incomplete, illegible, delayed or damaged.

There is only one vehicle prize available to be won. The promotion will run through the following titles:- Newsletter, Farming Life.

Collection/ first registration fee and road fund licence is not included and is the winners responsibility.

Winner will be required to set up and pay for adequate motor insurance.

A copy of the insurance to register the vehicle will be required before releasing on collection. A photocopy of the winner’s full driving licence (both the card and counterpart) will be taken before release at the point of collection.

The prize winner is responsible for payment of any additional items not included in the prize (e.g. fuel or insurance).

The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize of equal or greater value in the event of unavailability due to circumstances beyond the Promoter’s control.

The Promoter reserves the right to verify all claims including but not limited to asking for address and identity details and to refuse further participation in the promotion where there are reasonable grounds to believe there has been a breach of these terms and conditions or otherwise where a participant has gained unfair advantage in participating in the promotion or won using fraudulent means.

In the event of circumstances outside the reasonable control of the Promoter, or otherwise where fraud, abuse, and/or an error (human or computer) affects or could affect the proper operation of this promotion, and only where circumstances make this unavoidable, the Promoter reserves the right to cancel or amend the promotion or these terms and conditions, at any stage, but will always endeavor to minimize the effect to participants in order to avoid undue disappointment.

Isuzu has no responsibility with the running of this prize draw, and shall not be liable for any losses, damages or costs should a reader make any claim against the Promoter as a result of the running of this Prize draw.

The winner’s full name and county can be obtained by emailing diane.black@jpimedia.co.uk within three months of the closing date.

These terms and conditions (and any non-contractual disputes/claims which arise out of or in connection with them) will be governed by English law and entrants submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English and Welsh courts.

Your personal details will only be used for the purposes of administering this promotion and for no other purposes, unless otherwise consented.

No purchase necessary. Contact the Promotions team at 2 Esky Drive, Carn, Portadown, BT63 5YY who will arrange copies of the competition.

Normal JPIMedia competition rules apply, for more information go to: www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition. The Promoter’s decision is final in all promotional matters.