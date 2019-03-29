Young explorers are invited to go wild in the woods on a special Woodland Trust Easter trail in Monkstown Wood on Saturday, April 13.

Monkstown Wood is a hidden haven straddling a small river and boasting kingfishers, damselflies and even otters.

On the weekend before Easter, The Woodland Trust team will be there to set young adventurers off on a nature trail to search for hidden clues scattered throughout the woodland. Having completed the woodland adventure, they will each be rewarded with a tasty Easter treat. They’ll then get the chance to sculpt and build a birdfeeder to take home.

Michelle McCaughtry, engagement officer for the Woodland Trust, said: “We’ve come up with a really fun and informative woodland trail to encourage families to get outdoors and learn about nature and wildlife in their local woodland.”

Groups will be staggered and will depart between 11am and 3pm.

Tickets are priced at £6 per child and £2 per accompanying adult. All places must be booked in advance via woodlandtrusttickets.cloudvenue.co.uk/eastermonk