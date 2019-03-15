World Grade 1 still a two-day event

After the recent RSPBA Annual General Meeting it was confirmed that the Worlds will continue as a two day event, writes Gilbert Cromie.

However, it was not stated if a two section Grade One qualifier is planned.

It would seem much fairer with only 15 bands expected to enter if they all played on both days.

NI Branch trophies can be returned at next meeting or Ulster Solos

The next Northern Ireland Branch meeting will take place on March 30 at 2pm.

Trophies won in 2018 can be brought to this meeting or the Ulster Solos on April 20.

Major Championship trophies must be returned directly to RSPBA Headquarters in Glasgow.

Major concert Fundraising for drum majors’ trip to Sacramento USA

A group of Northern Ireland Branch drum majors are planning to attend the Sacramento Valley Scottish Highland Games 2020 and they are currently undertaking a series of fundraising events to assist with covering the cost.

One of those events is to aid Louise Smiton with her travel costs and it will take place in the Valley Hotel, Fivemiletown, next Saturday night, March 23, at 8pm.

Taking part will be the Closkelt, Lisbeg and Tullylagan Pipe Bands, the McClintock Highland Dancers (Seskinore) and Andrew Shilliday. The compere for the evening will be Joe Graham.

Tickets priced £10 are available from Adrian Smiton 07713 490130 and a donation will be made to the Craigavon Area Hospital Neo-Natal Unit.

NI Branch Contest date and venue update

The Northern Ireland Branch has advised that the competition scheduled for June 22 has been ratified by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and will be held in Castle Gardens, Antrim. Meanwhile the Causeway Coast and Glens Council are understood to be considering a funding request from the Northern Ireland Branch in relation to the Portrush contest.

Matt Boyd Memorial Pipe Band Guest Tea

The Grade 3A Matt Boyd Memorial Pipe Band is holding a Guest Tea next Friday in Pomeroy Presbyterian Church Hall at 8pm.

The featured artistes are the Men in Black Choir, Cookstown Fife and Drum, Tullycoll Accordion Band, and, Mr Andrew Boyd and the

compere will be David Linton. There will be a collection towards band funds on the night.

‘Pre-Worlds’ Concert headline band announced

The Glasgow Skye Association Pipe Band, which promotes the annual ‘Pre-Worlds’ concert, has announced it will feature the Scottish Power Pipe Band.

The concert will take place in the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Wednesday, August 15, at 7.30pm.

Supporting acts will include RURA who are one of Scotland’s leading folk groups, Finlay McDonald one of Scotland’s finest exponents of contemporary and traditional piping, and John Mulhearn, who is described as a master piper, performer as well as a full-time teacher at the National Piping Centre.

Closkelt Pipe Bands Big Breakfast

Closkelt Pipe Band is holding a Big Breakfast fundraiser tomorrow in Drumgooland Presbyterian Church from 9am to 12noon.

All proceeds to band funds.