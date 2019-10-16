World Wildlife Photgrapher of the Year: A striking image of a fox and marmot stand-off wins top award
An intense “battle for survival” moment between a Tibetan fox and a marmot has won the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition
Winning images in 19 categories, ranging from antelopes leaving trails in the snow, an eagle landing, an underwater shot of a “garden of eels”, and a close-up of a tiny ant-mimicking crab spider, have been unveiled
1. Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 winners
Night glow by Cruz Erdmann, which is the 2019 winner of the 11-14 years old category at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition