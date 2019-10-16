The moment by Yongqing Bao, which is the 2019 joint winner of the Behaviour: Mammals category at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition

World Wildlife Photgrapher of the Year: A striking image of a fox and marmot stand-off wins top award

An intense “battle for survival” moment between a Tibetan fox and a marmot has won the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition

Winning images in 19 categories, ranging from antelopes leaving trails in the snow, an eagle landing, an underwater shot of a “garden of eels”, and a close-up of a tiny ant-mimicking crab spider, have been unveiled

Night glow by Cruz Erdmann, which is the 2019 winner of the 11-14 years old category at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition

Tapestry of life by Zorica Kovacevic, which is the 2019 winner in the Plants and Fungi category at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition

Creation by Luis Vilarino Lopez, which is the 2019 winner of the Earth's Environments category at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition

Face of deception by Ripan Biswas, which is the 2019 winner of the Animal Portraits category at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition

