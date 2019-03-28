Wy Mac launches first EP following successful Ireland’s Got Talent audition

Following her successful audition on Ireland’s Got Talent and appearance on MORE on Fox 5 Live in Las Vegas, singer songwriter Wy Mac has released a new single ‘Mind Games’ from her first EP which launches Saturday, March 30.

The 20 year old Las Vegas native co-wrote ‘Mind Games’ which has an edgy, easy-listen pop sound and relatable message.

Speaking about her new single and audition on the show, Wy Mac said: “I’ve been singing for more than 10 years and dreamed of releasing my own EP one day. I’m thrilled that the dream is becoming a reality with the release of my new single off my first EP and I totally love it. Auditioning for Ireland’s Got Talent and appearing on Fox 5 Live in Las Vegas coinciding with releasing my single is great timing and performing for the judges was an awesome experience.”

’Mind Games’ has a retro 80s nostalgic feel combined with a strong message about how someone can manipulate their significant other by playing games with their heart and taking them to the edge and how we shouldn’t allow ourselves to be taken for a fool by someone who just isn’t worth it.

“Singing has taken me on a wildly exciting journey over the past 10 years and I’m now ready to bring my own brand of music to music lovers,” says Wy Mac.

“I absolutely love performing live. I opened for Westlife for four nights in Belfast during their Farewell Tour when I was 14. I have performed at festivals, been invited to perform on television shows and have enjoyed performing at events around the world from Beverly Hills to Dublin, Ireland and everywhere in between.” she added.

Drawing inspiration from Lady Gaga, Pink, Andy Grammer and Panic! At the Disco, Wy Mac aspires to be a positive role model and is open to sharing her fears and anxieties publicly as well as enjoying life and not taking herself too seriously.

To listen to ‘Mind Games’ by Wy Mac visit http://thewymac.com/mindgames/

The EP ‘Mind Games’ launches on Saturday with songs entitled ‘Afterthought’, ‘Blacked Out’, ‘Caged’, ‘Mind Games’, ‘Unmasked’ and ‘Voices’.