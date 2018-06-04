You’d be barking mad to miss Doggy Fun Day

Dogs and their human companions are being invited to Dogs Trust Ballymena’s Family Fun Day on Saturday, June 9.

Taking place at the Michelin Athletic Club in Ballymena from 12pm to 4pm, the event will have plenty of fun and games for everyone including the ever popular All Day Fun Dog Show with classes including: Best Senior Dog, Cutest Puppy and Best Rescue Dog, so make sure your four-legged friends have their paws at the ready.

Meghan and Harry are looking forward to Dogs Trust Ballymena's Family Fun Day on Saturday, June 9..

All proceeds from the day will go towards the continued care of residents at the Rehoming Centre, dogs like Harry and Meghan, a pair of Collie puppies who came into the care of the team at Ballymena.

Like the real royal couple who got their own happily-ever-after, the two puppies recently found their special someone and have since gone to fantastic new homes. However, there are still plenty of dogs at the Rehoming Centre such as Eric, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier who absolutely adores companionship and enjoys learning new tricks.

Other activities available at the Fun Day include a Doggy Dash, a raffle, various stalls and the ever popular Dogs Trust Tombola. There will be Canine Carers on hand to offer rehoming advice, free microchipping and a Dogs Trust Reunion.

Dogs Trust Ballymena Supporter Relations Officer Samuel Reid said: “Everything we do is for our rescue dogs and we hope you and your four-legged friends can join us on the day and show your support. We can promise you a really fun day out for all the family, with lots of activities available throughout the day.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to meet local dog lovers and raise pounds for the hounds in our care as the proceeds from the day help us to care for all the dogs like Eric at the Rehoming Centre.”

Gates will be open 12.00pm-4.00pm. Entry is £2 per adult and children are free but encouraged to donate one tin of dog food. For more information and if you have any questions contact Samuel Reid via email at samuel.reid@dogtrust.org.uk or by phone on 02825661007