£10,000 boost for Rangers’ Academy

Carrick Rangers’ Academy has secured £10,000 from the Big Lottery Fund for an educational suite located at the 3G.

Academy spokesperson Adrian Stewart said: “This will allow us to expand our services and offer additional training and programmes for young people in the area.

“Carrick Rangers are at the heart of the community and we will continue to strive to develop and grow with the needs of our community. We would like to thank Cllr. Cheryl Johnston for all her assistance as she has been instrumental in securing this investment for the town.

Cllr. Johnston commented: “I am delighted to see all our hard work come to fruition. This is an exciting project and will benefit Carrickfergus for years to come.

“Carrick Rangers’ Academy engages with over 800 people and this suite will provide a safe, secure environment and an opportunity to deliver more programmes tackling anti-social behaviour, drugs and alcohol and community isolation as well and improve physical and mental health.”