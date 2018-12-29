100,000 visitors view iconic Dippy in Belfast

Over 100,000 people have flocked to see the famous Dippy the dinosaur at the Ulster Museum in the past three months.

This week marks the last chance to see the iconic 26-metre-long replica diplodocus at the Belfast venue, after it arrived on loan from the London’s Natural History Museum back on September 28.

Dippy the dinosaur

The Ulster Museum is the only location on the island of Ireland to play host to the exhibition, as part of a tour which will take it across the UK.

After Sunday, January 6, the 292-bone structure will be dismantled and packed into 16 crates to be transported in a specially-prepared vehicle to travel on to Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum for the next leg of his tour.

Aaron Ward, Head of Creative Engagement at National Museums NI said: “The visitor response to Dippy has been phenomenal with well over 100,000 visitors having seen Dippy already.

“We are grateful to the Natural History Museum London and tour partners for giving National Museums NI this fantastic opportunity.

Pictured at the launch of Dippy on Tour back in September are Lorraine Cornish, Natural History Museum, Dr Mike Simms, National Museums NI, Aaron Ward, National Museums NI and Dr Susannah Maidment, Natural History Museum.

“The exhibition at the Ulster Museum also showcases some of our own extensive natural science collections to new and first-time visitors to the museum.

“It really is a fantastic experience for visitors of all ages to come and explore and I would encourage anyone who hasn’t already visited not to miss the last chance to see Dippy before he leaves for Scotland.”

To book tickets for the free the exhibition visit www.nmni.com/dippy