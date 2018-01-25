100 imitation firearms seized in Belfast

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force have seized around 100 imitation firearms following a search of commercial premises in the Belfast area.

The firearms were seized yesterday - January 24.

Detective Inspector Knox said: “We continue to disrupt the activities and organised criminality linked to paramilitaries.

"We have removed this substantial amount of imitation firearms which could potentially be used in organised crime. They have been taken away for further forensic examination.”

The Police Service of Northern Ireland, HM Revenue & Customs and the National Crime Agency have established the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to tackle criminality linked to paramilitarism as part of the Executive’s action plan on Tackling Paramilitary Activity, Criminality, and Organised Crime.