100-year-old street robbery victim dies from injuries

A 100-year-old woman who had her neck broken in a street robbery has now died.

Zofija Kaczan died in the early hours of Wednesday morning after suffering multiple injuries in the attack on May 28 close to the junction of St Chads Road and Empress Road in Normanton, Derby.

A 39-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the incident, has since been released under investigation, the force confirmed.

Detective Chief Inspector Darren De'ath, who is leading the investigation, said: "This crime is absolutely horrific.

"Mrs Kaczan was a well-loved member of the community and that she was targeted in this way is disgusting.

"There are people in Derby who know the person responsible for this crime and I would urge them to come forward with any information that can help bring those responsible to justice."

Mr De'ath added: "We have a number of leads that we are pursuing and a post-mortem will take place to determine a cause of death."