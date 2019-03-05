£127,000 road improvement scheme could force road traffic restrictions

A £127,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on the Downpatrick Road, Ballynahinch is expected to start on March 13.

The resurfacing work will extend a distance of approximately 0.7 kilometres from the Downpatrick Road/Cumber Road junction to the Downpatrick Road/Mossvale Road junction.

The scheme will deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface of the road and improve road drainage.

According to a post by the Department of Infrastructure: "Due to the nature of the scheme it will be necessary to operate a daily weekday road closure (Monday – Friday) between the hours of 9.00 am and 4.30 pm from Wednesday 13 March 2019 until Friday 12 April 2019.

"During these times a diversion will be in place with traffic being diverted via Crossgar Road, Ballynahinch and Ballynahinch Road, Crossgar.

"Diversionary routes will be clearly signed and local access for residents will be maintained at all times during the works. The road will be open to traffic in the evenings during the week and all day Saturday and Sunday.

"In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with care when travelling through, or in the vicinity, of the works.

"The Department has carefully programmed the work and traffic management arrangements to minimise any inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to leave additional time when planning any journeys.

"Completion of the work by 12 April 2019 is dependent on favourable weather conditions, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change."