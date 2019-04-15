£190k charity investment creating almost 30 domiciliary care jobs

Almost 30 news jobs are being created in a £190k investment by Northern Ireland’s longest established domiciliary care charity.

Extra Care announced the recruitment drive, with particular attention to Carrick and Larne, as part of its three-year strategic plan.

It will see the creation of 20 care worker positions and eight senior roles in areas including finance, operations and senior care staff.

Last year, Extra Care undertook an in-depth report which identified a need to introduce more senior staff across Northern Ireland to enable it to strengthen links within the community, ensure the provision of high-quality services and provide a platform for continued growth.

The majority of roles will be based across East Belfast, Carrick/Larne and Cookstown, whilst the finance and the operational management roles will be located at the Extra Care headquarters in Antrim.

Brian Hutchinson, CEO of Extra Care, which currently employs over 300 staff, said: “We are delighted to announce this significant investment which will greatly lead to driving the charity into its next phase. Our priority is always to put our clients first.

“The forward-thinking Strategic Plan for 2019 – 2022 will allow us to continually provide the best person-centred care, and with new staff on board it can be achieved.

“We want to ensure that Extra Care remains at the heart of our communities, providing high quality care, allowing people to remain living at home with dignity and respect.”

Brian added: “Extra Care is committed to its workforce and our people are our greatest asset. We want to build on our already brilliant team whilst striving to provide the best care for our clients.”

Recruitment is currently active with the aim to have all roles operational by July 2019.

For more information, visit: http://extra-care.org/current-vacancies/