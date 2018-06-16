30 tonnes of food at Stormont tossed out

Stormont is discarding 30 tonnes of food waste a year, it has been disclosed.

TUV leader Jim Allister also discovered almost £300m of taxpayers’ money was spent on the catering contract in 2016/17.

The Assembly said its catering outlets are still fully operational for Assembly staff, MLAs and their staff, and visitors.

“In an age of food banks it is disappointing to be told in an Assembly answer that Stormont is discarding 30 tonnes of food every year” said Mr Allister.

When it comes to giving surplus food to charity, the Assembly said it “cannot do this as the majority of dishes prepared are not suitable for transfer to charity premises under current food safety law”.

