£30k of Cannabis found during search

Police have made two arrests and seized a substantial amount of cannabis following the search of a car in Portadown on Monday, July 23.

Detective Inspector Craig McCamley said: “Officers stopped a grey coloured BMW car as it was driving along the Armagh Road in Portadown at around 1.30pm on Monday afternoon. Whilst speaking to the driver, a smell of cannabis was noted by the officers, who proceeded to carry out a full search of the car. Cannabis with a street value of around £30k was found in the boot of the car.

“The male driver of the car, and the female passenger, both aged 21, were arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs related offences and taken into custody where they remain today, assisting with police enquiries. The BMW car was seized and a number of further items were recovered in follow up searches at two houses.”

“A large quantity of illegal drugs has been taken off our streets as a result of the excellent police work carried out by the officers involved. We will continue to seize drugs and arrest those involved in their supply and use, and I would ask anyone with any information which can help us to contact their local police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”