3D art installation thanking WWI generation coming to Northern Ireland

An 8ft-high 3D art installation spelling out the words ‘Thank You’ will arrive in Belfast next week as part of a UK-wide tour being organised by the Royal British Legion to show the country’s gratitude to the First World War generation.

The charity is calling on mass involvement from the public to mark the final year of the centenary of the Great War.

The installation was unveiled on London’s South Bank by the Tate Modern on August 3 – exactly 100 days from November 11 (Armistice Day) – before embarking on the tour around the UK.

It is due to arrive in Belfast on Monday, August 20 and will be located outside the City Hall from 8am – 6pm.

The letters showcase a unique design by acclaimed artist, Sarah Arnett, which brings the war’s legacies to life. From Munitionettes to Sikh infantrymen, schoolgirls working the fields and renowned war artist Paul Nash, a collage of images honours the diverse contribution of the First World War generation.

The ‘Thank You’ movement will honour not only the 1.2 million British and Commonwealth armed forces who lost their lives, but also those who played their part on the home front, and those who returned to build a better life for the benefit of generations to come.

“We all have a connection to the First World War and we all have a reason to say ‘Thank You’ to this special generation,” said Brian Maguire, Royal British Legion area manager Ireland.

The back and sides of each 3D letter is a blank canvas where the public will be invited to write their own personal messages of thanks directly onto the installation.

For more information about the ‘Thank You’ movement log on to rbl.org.uk/thankyou