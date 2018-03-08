59 new social housing units for Carrickfergus

Some 59 new homes are to be provided in Carrickfergus with the development of two social housing projects.

The schemes at Larne Road and Joymount are being brought forward by Clanmil Housing Association.

"At the Old Boat Yard, 106-108 Larne Road, work on the construction of 19 new homes began in Spring 2017 and is scheduled for completion in Autumn 2018," said a Clanmil spokesperson.

"The development will comprise 18 two-bedroom apartments for families and active older people and one three-bedroom house.

"We hope to start work on our site at 20-30 Joymount in Spring 2018, which will provide a further 40 new homes - a mix of family houses and apartments for both families and active older people. We are working towards completion of these new homes in Spring 2019.

"All of the homes are being built to high energy efficiency standards and to the Lifetime Homes and Secured by Design standards, which ensure added security and flexibility of adaptation if required at a later date.

"We are very grateful to the local community and their political representatives for their support as we work to deliver new homes for people who need them."

Clanmil currently provides homes for 23 older people at Cambridge Close and Shiels Houses independent living schemes on Downshire Road, along with 16 family homes at Darby Road in the town.

Welcoming the news was Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Cheryl Johnston. "There is a substantial need for social housing provision in Carrickfergus and I am delighted to see these new units projected for the area," she said.

"While this development is a positive, there is a huge demand to be addressed. I will continue to lobby for further provision for those in need in our borough."