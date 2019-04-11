65 candidates to stand in Antrim and Newtownabbey

A total of 65 candidates have submitted nomination papers to stand in next month’s local government election to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Voters will go to the polls on Thursday, May 2 to elect 40 representatives to the seven DEAs across the borough.

In the Airport DEA, Ald Thomas Burns (SDLP), Cllr Mervyn Rea (UUP), Cllr Paul Michael (UUP), Cllr Matthew Magill (DUP), Ben Mallon (DUP), Cllr Annemarie Logue (Sinn Fein), Cathy Rooney (Sinn Fein) and Victoria McAuley (Alliance) will be on the ballot paper.

In the Antrim Town ward, Richard Cairns (TUV), Adrian Cochrane Watson (Independent), Cllr Paul Dunlop (DUP), Cllr Neil Kelly (Alliance), Cllr Roisin Lynch (SDLP), Gerard Magee (Sinn Fein), Karl McMeekin (DUP), Cllr Jim Montgomery (UUP), Ald John Smyth (DUP) and Leah Smyth (UUP).

In the Ballyclare DEA, the DUP has selected Ald Mandy Girvan, Austin Orr and Jeannie Archibald. The Ulster Unionist selections are Cllr Vera McWilliam, Danny Kinahan and Norrie Ramsay.

Gary English will stand for Alliance and Cllr David Arthurs and Michael Stewart will stand as independents.

Standing in Dunsilly Cllr Linda Clarke (DUP), Cllr Henry Cushinan (SInn Fein), Glenn Finlay (Alliance), Cllr Jordan Greer (DUP), Andrew Maguire (Sinn Fein), Ald Roderick Swann (UUP), Gareth Thomas (UUP) and Cllr Ryan Wilson (SDLP).

In the Glengormley Urban DEA, Ald Mark Cosgrove and Cllr Michael Maguire (UUP), Cllr Phillip Brett, Samantha Burns and Alison Bennington (DUP), Cllr Noreen McClelland (SDLP), Cllr Julian McGrath (Alliance), Paul Veronica (Green Party) and Cllr Michael Goodman and Rosie Kinnear (Sinn Fein).

Ten candidates have declared for Macedon. They are Cllr Robert Foster (UUP), Cllr Paul Hamill, Cllr Thomas Hogg, Dean McCullough and Victor Robinson (DUP), Cllr Billy Webb (Alliance), Cllr David Hollis (TUV), Robert Hill (UKIP), Taylor McGrann (Sinn Fein) and Stafford Ward (Independent).

Contesting Threemilewater DEA will be Ald Tom Campbell and Julie Gilmour (Alliance), Cllr Stephen Ross, Cllr Sam Flanagan and Mark Cooper (DUP), Norman Boyd (TUV), Ald Fraser Agnew and Cllr Stephen McCarthy (UUP), Raymond Stewart (UKIP) and Gary Grattan will be standing as an independent.