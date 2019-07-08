70s Superstars to headline Party in The Park

Antrim Castle Gardens will be hosting another Party in the Park on Saturday, August 3, from 1-5pm.

The music of the Super Seventies will take centre stage at this year’s Party in The Park which will offer four hours of fabulous music from the Sensational 70’s Superstars with their tributes to Smokie and the Bay City Rollers, followed by Cher NI and This Way Up!

This Free Festival of Family Fun will include crazy golf, arts & crafts, swing boats, balloon modelling, face painting, bungee trampolines, and a range of culinary delights from the food fayre.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman John Smyth, said: “Party in The Park is a fantastic day out for all the family, it is one of many events hosted at the award-winning Antrim Castle Gardens. I hope you can join us and enjoy the great line up of Free Family Fun.”

For more information visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/partyinthepark