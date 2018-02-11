71 feared dead after plane crashes near Moscow

In this screen grab provided by the Life.ru, the wreckage of a AN-148 plane is seen in Stepanovskoye village, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Domodedovo airport, Russia
A passenger airline has crashed in the Moscow region, according to Russian news reports.

The reports said the plane was an An-148, a regional jet belonging to Saratov Airlines, that had taken off from Domodedovo Airport with 71 people aboard.

The Emergencies Ministry said it has sent crews to the reported crash site.

Russian state news agency Tass said the authorities had confirmed that fragments of crashed airliner have been found.

News reports said 65 passengers and six crew were on board the plane heading for the city of Orsk, about 1,000 miles south-east of Moscow.

Tass said the plane fragments were found in the Ramenskoye area about 25 miles from the airport.