A number of youths attack man in ‘race hate crime’

Police are appealing for information following an assault in Belfast.

It happened in the East Bridge Street area, leading between Central Station (Lanyon Place) to St George’s Market and Cromac Street, past the republican-dominated Markets district.

The PSNI said: “Shortly before 5:35pm, it was reported that a number of youths had assaulted a man in his 30s in the area.

“The male was treated at the scene for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

“An 18-year-old male and two male youths aged 16 and 17-years-old were arrested on suspicion of assault.

“All three remain in police custody. An 18-year-old female was cautioned in relation to the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing but police are treating this as a racially-motivated hate crime.”