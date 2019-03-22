A ‘Special’ announcement from Open House

Legendary English band The Specials will visit Bangor, CoDown, this August, to play an outdoor concert as part of Open House Festival.

The gig on Bangor seafront, overlooking the marina and Bangor Bay, will take place on Sunday August 25, during the bank holiday weekend.

This will be the seventh annual Bangor Festival, and the 20th year of Open House, which originated in Belfast in 1999 and played a pivotal role in the redevelopment of the Cathedral Quarter.

Open House Festival Bangor runs from August 1-31, and is the only month-long festival in Ireland – with around 140 music, theatre, book, comedy, spoken word, film, food and drink, and visual art events. The full programme for the 2019 festival will be released in May.