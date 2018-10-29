A third of workers prefer crafts to pubs

One third of employees would rather take part in a Christmas craft activity than head to the pub with colleagues, research has suggested.

The research also showed that 33 per cent of respondents would like to have a daytime option for Christmas socialising, while 28 per cent would like to spend time with colleagues but wish it didn’t revolve around drinking.

The poll was conducted by market research consultancy Populus on behalf of mental health charity Mind.

Commenting on the findings, Mind said that many people feel overwhelmed over the Christmas period, and develop various activities and copying mechanisms as a result. The poll found that 40 per cent find arts and crafts relaxing, 16 per cent use exercise and six per cent use meditation.

Karen Bolton, Head of Community and Events Fundraising for Mind said: “We commission research each year to understand who most enjoys taking part in fund-raising activities at Christmas.

“There definitely appears to be a desire to socialise with colleagues, take part in activities and find non-sports fund raising events to take part in.”

She suggested making cards and gifts, making unique hand-made office decorations and a team competition for the best dressed work space this festive season.

Whether it is card making, knitting, crocheting, or bauble making, the charity said, previous research suggests crafting of all kinds can be good for our mental health.

Many people find creative activities like colouring-in and needlework particularly therapeutic they aid relaxation, are creative and offer chance to spend time with loved ones, it added.

Populus conducted 2,079 online interviews with a nationally representative sample of UK respondents aged over eighteen.

www.mind.org.uk/crafternoon