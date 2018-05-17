Aaron Henderson funeral: Life will never be same again

The heartbroken father of a Northern Ireland man who died on the Spanish island of Majorca has said “life will never be the same again” as he buried his son yesterday.

Aaron Henderson, a father of four from Coleraine, was on holiday with his girlfriend in the popular resort of Magaluf last month when he sustained severe head injuries in an alleged assault and later passed away in hospital.

Aaron Henderson with girlfriend Danielle Baxter

Mourners gathered yesterday to pay their final respects to Aaron as he was laid to rest in his home town.

Speaking to the News Letter before the funeral, Aaron’s grieving father Paul Henderson told of his family’s devastation at their loss.

“Aaron was taken from us far too young,” he said.

“We have a long journey ahead of us and life will never be the same again.”

Paying tribute to his son, Paul described him as a “true gentleman”, adding: “He wasn’t just my son, he was my best friend as well.”

Among those who came to say farewell to Aaron yesterday was a close friend who travelled thousands of miles for the funeral.

Paul added: “One of Aaron’s friends has come over from Canada. Aaron was supposed to fly out there next year to be best man at his wedding.

“He and a some other people will say a few words about Aaron at the house before the burial and there will be some music as well.”

In a touching gesture, a British radio DJ who described himself as a “personal friend” has also paid his own unique tribute to Aaron.

Kutski, who has presented a number of shows for BBC Radio One, sent over a CD he made to be played at the Henderson family home ahead of the funeral.

Following the burial at Coleraine Cemetery, mourners gathered at the Lodge Hotel in the town to share their memories of Aaron.

Paul said his family has taken “great comfort” from the hundreds of touching tributes following his son’s tragic death.

He said: “We have had so many messages of support and it really helps knowing how much Aaron was loved.

“I want to thank the staff at the hospital in Majorca, and the Spanish people for all they have done. I also want to thank the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust for helping us bring Aaron’s body back home.”

The family asks that donations be made to the charity in lieu of flowers.

A British man, 35-year-old Paul Waugh, originally from Middlesborough, has appeared in court in Majorca on suspicion of killing Aaron.

It is understood the results of the autopsy confirmed that Aaron died as a result of the blow to the head.

Speaking to the News Letter last week, Paul revealed that he and his wife made the decision to donate Aaron’s organs, adding: “It was a hard decision to make, but it gives us some comfort as we know he is still out there, and someone is happy.

“At least we know he didn’t die in vain.”