Abba's Bjorn Ulvaeus reveals what he thought of Theresa May's dance moves

Bjorn Ulvaeus has delivered his verdict on Theresa May's dance moves after she arrived on stage to an Abba song, saying she does not have a lot of rhythm.

The Prime Minister made headlines when she shimmied to Abba's Dancing Queen, ahead of her keynote speech to the Conservative Party conference.

BBC handout photo of Abba's Bjorn Ulvaeus, with host Andrew Marr, appearing on the BBC1 current affairs programme, The Andrew Marr Show

But the Abba star told The Andrew Marr Show he was "touched" by what he saw.

"I saw it, yes I did. It made the news, even in Sweden," he said.

"I think she was very brave in doing that.

"It's a lady with not a lot of rhythm in her braving and doing something like that.

"I was kind of touched actually."

He said that his response had softened on Brexit, after initially feeling that it was "like a friend not wanting to be a friend anymore.

"But we have come a long way since then and I've come to realise that Britain will always be Britain whatever happens," he told the BBC One show.

Ulvaeus also spoke about the Swedish foursome's plans for a comeback, saying plans had been pushed back.

They previously announced they were getting back together to make new music ahead of their digital avatar tour.

"We've written a new song and recorded that and this will be sung by those digital twins," he said.

But Ulvaeus added: "It's been delayed.

"It was supposed to be released this autumn, but (it will) probably be in the beginning of next summer."

He described the avatars as "like digital twins of ourselves, version 1979 thereabouts", adding: "The ladies seem to think that they were the finest back then."

He said of the avatars: "They will be... our cyber twins and they will be able to do anything and sing anything. I'll be a street dancer if I want to. I couldn't back then but can now."