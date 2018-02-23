Accordion ‘wall of sound’ to round off Carrickfergus event

Tomorrow will see the biggest accordion festival in the UK and Ireland come to Carrickfergus.

Organiser Clyde Johnston, who will also be leading East Antrim Seniors Accordion Orchestra, said it was an occasion not to be missed, especially the finale which will see 75 accordions being played simultaneously on stage.

The 21st annual Northern Ireland Accordion Championships will be in Carrickfergus for the eighth time with competitors from as far afield as England, Scotland and the Irish Republic as well as a strong local entry.

The venue for this accordion event is the Loughshore Hotel, starting at 9.30am and running until 5pm with the prize presentation taking place later that night at a gala dance in the hotel. Admission for those wishing to watch the spectacle is free.

Mr Johnston, who has been playing the accordion for 50 years, said: “It’s the biggest accordion festival in the UK and Ireland because it’s open to competitors from the Republic who cannot take part in the UK championships.”

The 62-year-old added: “A band could have up to 25 accordions. The highlight of this event will be a massed band where there will be four bands playing at the same time on stage, so that’s up to 75 accordions.

“It’s a big wall of sound coming at you – a fun way to round off the day.”