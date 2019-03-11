Adolf Hitler items withdrawn from auction in Northern Ireland

A Northern Ireland auction house has withdrawn its listing of tableware thought to have been produced for Adolf Hitler’s 50th birthday after coming under criticism.

The auction item was supposed to go under the hammer tomorrow evening by Bloomfield Auctions in Belfast and had been estimated to fetch £20,000. It included a silver cutlery set, tablecloth and napkins embroidered with swastikas.

The tableware which has been withdrawn from sale by Bloomfield Auctions

Bloomfield Auctions said in its Facebook post that the tableware was intended for use in a carriage that was to form part of Hitler’s personal train just before the outbreak of World War Two.

The sale had been criticised on the auction house’s Facebook page while Belfast Jewish Community chairman Michael Black told BBC News NI the sale of the items was “a bit sick”.

“Most people would feel uneasy about something like this, whether they were Jewish or not,” he said.

“Nobody is breaking the law with this but the less oxygen these things get, the better.”

This evening Bloomfield Auctions said: “In light of the sensitivities around the Adolf Hitler items, we have taken the decision to withdraw them from sale for now and will not be sold at Bloomfield Auctions in the future.”