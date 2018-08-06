After airport abuse ex-Rangers striker Nacho Novo posts photo of himself arm in arm with Celtic fans

Former Rangers striker Nacho Novo has posted a picture of himself arm in arm with two Celtic fans after a video of a confrontation with another Hoops fan at Belfast International Airport surfaced on social media.

Novo (39) appeared in video clips posted online when a Celtic sang: "I hope you die in your sleep Nacho Novo." He then confronted the man inside and outside the terminal.

Nacho Novo pictured during his spell with Irish League side Glentoran

The incident provoked widespread disgust among Rangers fans, but later Novo took to Facebook to reassure Gers supporters that he was 'fine'

The Belfast Telegraph has since reported that the Celtic fan involved in the incident has apologised for his indefensible behaviour.

Amateur League football team East Belfast, who were playing host to Novo at a presentation day for their 2006 age group, issued a statement condemning the airport incident. The club called on the Police Service of Northern Ireland to investigate.

Following the incident, Novo posted an image of him arm in arm with two Celtic fans, writing: "These guys where fantastic and represented there (sic) team amazingly. Credit to them!"

Ex-Rangers striker Nacho Novo pictured with two Celtic fans at the weekend. Pic: Nacho Novo / Facebook

Earlier he posted this message to Facebook: "Appreciate all the messages and comments regarding the incident at the airport yesterday so many lovely Celtic fans I met that day shame that some felt the need to cause trouble.

"Football is all banter and Rangers and Celtic fans and players will slag each other off and argue back and forth, me included, but I wouldn’t dream of attacking anyone physically or getting aggressive with fans .

"And I don’t appreciate aggression and abuse hurled at me."

"Appreciate the kind words from everyone today. I’m fine and today coaching lovely kids in Belfast."

Novo, who played for Irish League side Glentoran in 2016-17, suffered a suspected heart attack earlier this year during a tournament in Berlin.