After the sunshine, heavy downpours are coming to Northern Ireland

The torrential rain that has affected parts of England and Wales is coming to Northern Ireland.

The hot weather, which reached a 2018 record of 25.3 Celsius (78F) in Castlederg on yesterday (Tuesday) and 23.3 C (74 F) at Thomastown in Fermanagh today, is set to dip a bit tomorrow.

There are likely to be one or two showers this afternoon.

But the heavy downpours are expected on Friday, including hail and lightening in places.

It is still set to be warm, over 20C (66 F), until after the rain. The weekend will be drier again but cooler, with maximums around 19C (68 F).

In Great Britain, there has been heavy rain in places since Sunday, causing flooding, travel disruption and power cuts.

The thunderstorms rumbled on into today (Wednesday).

Those off work or school for half-term were warned to beware of potential flash floods and sudden worsening of visibility.

A Met Office spokeswoman said: “It’s fairly normal weather for us to see thunderstorms through the summer months as temperatures warm up. Thunderstorms are caused by the warmer air.”

One elderly man lost his life in the early hours of Monday when his vehicle became submerged in Walsall.