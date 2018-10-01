Aiport passengers rail at delay ‘chaos’

Dozens of air travellers have taken to social media to complain about excessive delays at Belfast International Airport today.

One traveller said on Twitter: “Absolute joke of an airport. Will never be back...”. Many travellers queried why other UK airports worked more smoothly.

An airport spokeswoman apologised “to any passengers who suffered delays as a result of queues at security this morning”. She urged passengers to arrive two hours before departure and to carry only essential items in hand luggage, as security checks can “cause queues”.