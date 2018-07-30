Air Ambulance tasked to incident in County Antrim town

One person has been taken to hospital following an incident in County Antrim.

It took place in the Circular Road area of Larne. A number of emergency vehicles attended the scene.

The scene at Circular Road, Larne

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) confirmed: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a call at 11.51 am on Monday, July 30 to an incident in the area of Circular Road, Larne.

“NIAS despatched three Rapid Response Paramedics and one Emergency Ambulance crew to the scene. The Charity Air Ambulance was also tasked to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to The Royal Victoria Hospital by land ambulance.”

The PSNI has been contacted for comment.

There are no further details at this time.