Air and maritime festival postponed

The annual Air and Maritime show in Carrickfergus will not be taking place today due to safety concerns.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We have rescheduled the Carrickfergus Air and Maritime Festival.

“The expected amount of visitors has exceeded the crowd management plan in place so the organisers have taken the difficult decision to cancel on safety grounds.”

The event was set to include a number of attractions including an abundance of family favourites based around the town centre and marina, numerous commercial aviation flypasts, pop up cuisine locations, a number of market stalls, aerial displays and a classic car show.