Airline easyJet launches investigation into collision at Belfast International Airport

Budget airline easyJet has launched “an urgent investigation” into an incident at Belfast International Airport yesterday when one of its planes collided with a ‘pushback tug’ vehicle.

The flight to Malaga was delayed as a result of damage sustained in the incident.

The easyJet plane was involved in a collision with a pushback tug vehicle. Pic: Matthew Steele/McAuley Multimedia

EasyJet has apologised to passengers for any inconvenience caused and has stressed that safety is its “highest priority”.

“easyJet can confirm that flight EZY6755 from Belfast to Malaga was delayed as a result of damage sustained from a pushback tug,” a spokesperson said.

“All passengers disembarked normally. They were provided with refreshment vouchers and support from our ground staff in Belfast Airport.

“A replacement crew operated the flight to Malaga on a replacement aircraft.

“We apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused.”

Stressing that the incident is under investigation, the spokesperson added: “The safety of our passengers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority and we have launched an urgent investigation with our ground handling provider at Belfast Airport.”

Belfast International Airport remained open and operational while the incident was dealt with.