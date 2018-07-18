Airport incident: Plane with cracked windscreen lands at Belfast

An emergency situation unfolded at Belfast City Airport this morning as a plane came in to land with a damaged windscreen.

Flybe has confirmed that an aircraft operating from Leeds Bradford to Belfast City Airport landed safely on schedule, after a crack had appeared on the right-hand side of the outer layer of its windscreen.

A spokesperson said: “The captain took the necessary action and, as a usual precautionary measure, the airport put it emergency vehicles on standby.

“The aircraft taxied without further incident to stand where all passengers disembarked as normal.”

Fire crews, police and the ambulance service were dispatched to the airport, but have now been stood down.