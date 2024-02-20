Alan Whiteside: Messages of sympathy flood social media after body found along the shoreline of Lough Neagh after 51 days of searches
A PSNI statement added: “This is being treated as a sudden death and there are no further details.”
And in a sombre post Community Rescue Service Belfast District said: “UPDATE TO OUR ANTRIM SEARCH
"As many of you may be aware CRS volunteers have been tasked to the Antrim area every day, working closely with our colleagues from Lough Neagh Rescue in the search for a person missing since 17th December.
"Searches were conducted each day for 51 days in our endeavours to bring the person home.
"Yesterday (Sunday) CRS conducted extensive searches in the Antrim area and along the shoreline of Lough Neagh.
"We regret to inform you that in the early afternoon a CRS team located a body believed to be that of the missing person.
"The management and volunteers of the Community Rescue Service extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the missing person at this sad time.”
Last year an appeal on Police Antrim & Newtownabbey social media page said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Alan Whiteside who was last seen in Maddens Bar, Antrim on Sunday 17th of December at approximately 11pm.
"Alan is 33 and would be from the Antrim area.
"If anyone has any information that could help us locate Alan please get in touch on either 101 or 999 quoting serial 1781 if the 19/12/23”.
Alan Whiteside, 33, was last seen at around 9pm at Maddens Bar in High Street in Antrim on December 17, 2023.
A message added by the Facebook page set up to assist in finding Alan – Bring Alan Home – this afternoon posted: “Thank you to everyone who messaged, shared, helped us look for Alan over the past 9 weeks.
"Obviously not the outcome anyone wanted.
"Pamela will continue to be supported by family and close friends”.
Messages posted on the page reveal the true heartbreak of friends and those who searched for Alan.
They say:
- What a sad news for Alan my thoughts and prayers are with us all
-
Very sad news Alan's family will now have some closure, although it was not the outcome that anyone wanted.
Let's all think of Alan's mum Pamela, his son and all those who loved him.
Also to the Community Rescue Service, Police, Lough Neagh rescue and the public for working so tirelessly to help Bring Alan Home.
Just heartbreaking
-
So sorry to hear this. Thinking of Alan's family and friends.
-
Thoughts are with Alan's mum and son, deffo not the outcome anyone wanted
-
Thinking of you all really was hoping for a better outcome, god love you all xx
-
So so sorry yous are all in my thoughts at this heartbreaking time x