Alasdair McDonnell: I’ve not been consulted on SDLP-FF merger

Former SDLP leader Alasdair McDonnell has said his advice has not been sought regarding the party’s rumoured merger with Fianna Fail.

The one-time MP for South Belfast was speaking after Irish Labour Senator turned SDLP councillor Mairia Cahill described the move as resembling a “takeover”.

“Nobody has shared any information with me regarding this situation,” he told the News Letter.

“I have not been consulted or my advice sought in any shape or form.”

When asked for his personal opinion on a possible amalgamation of the two parties, Dr McDonell added: “My view in all of this is caution until I know what the facts are.”

For the full story on how SDLP members say they have been kept “in the dark” about the possible pending merger, see here: Mooted Fianna Fail-SDLP merger ‘looks like a takeover’ says Mairia Cahill