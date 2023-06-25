ALERT: Authorities warn that 999 emergency number may not be working in Northern Ireland

The problem was known to be affecting parts of Scotland, the West Midlands, Yorkshire, and down as far as Cornwall.

As of 11.30am, here’s what NI’s emergency services have said:

PSNI:

Emergency blue lights

Our 999 emergency reporting system is currently experiencing some difficulties.

Please report any incidents to 101 if you experience any difficulties getting through.

Fire brigade:

The National 999 System is experiencing technical issues.

General image of an ambulance

NIFRS is receiving 999 calls and advise the public in an emergency to continue to use the 999 service

Belfast Coast Guard:

"****** URGENT MESSAGE*******

“Due to an ongoing technical fault with the National BT 999 Service, some people may be unable to call 999.

“In the event that you are unable to contact 999 in an emergency, you are advised to call 101 for the police, or 111 if it is a medical emergency.

“This is a short term measure and further updates will be provided when available.”

Ambulance Service:

Earlier this morning BT experienced an issue with the 999 system and informed all Emergency Control Centres throughout the UK, including Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, of the issue.

BT has implemented its contingency systems and the service is now operational and NIAS is receiving 999 calls.

While the system returns to full functionality, NIAS would ask the public to use the 999 system appropriately.

Please call 999 for potentially life-threatening emergencies only and consider other alternatives for seeking medical assistance.