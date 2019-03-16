Alert in Derrylin ends after controlled explosion

A security alert in Derrylin has ended following a controlled explosion.

Roads have reopened and diversions removed around the County Fermanagh village.

Ammunition Technical Officers (A.T.O.) at the scene of the security alert. (Photo: Presseye)

Chief Inspector Graham Dodds said: “Following the discovery of a suspicious object at Main Street, Derrylin, a number of roads were closed as police and ATO personnel examined it.

“A controlled explosion was carried out and the object has been declared as nothing untoward.

“All roads have now re-opened and I would like to thank the local community for their patience as we worked to keep everyone safe.”