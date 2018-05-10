Alfie Evans funeral details announced

The funeral of Alfie Evans, who died after his life support treatment was withdrawn after a long-running legal battle, will be held on Monday.

His parents, Tom Evans and Kate James, who had opposed withdrawing life support from the youngster who had a degenerative brain disease, have asked people to show their support for the procession but asked for privacy at the funeral itself.

Merseyside Police said a "small number of officers" will be at the funeral.

In a statement, chief inspector Chris Gibson, of Merseyside Police, said: "We respect that this is a very difficult time for Alfie's family, friends and the wider members of the public and appreciate that a number of people will want to pay their respects and offer their condolences.

"Alfie's mum and dad, Tom and Kate, continue to thank the community for their support but have asked us to ask well-wishers to respect their privacy during the event.

"They have invited those who wish to show their support on the day to line the pavement on Walton Lane outside Goodison Park from the junction of Spellow Lane towards Queens Drive as the funeral procession passes between 11am and 11.30am.

"Both the funeral and wake will not be open to the public or media, with our attendance purely being to offer support for those attending the funeral. Those who have not been invited to the funeral are asked to avoid the area to allow Alfie's family to grieve privately."

Posting on the Alfie's Army official Facebook group, Alfie's uncle Daniel Evans wrote: "The funeral will be private due to family's wishes, we ask that no-one turns up unless you have been personally invited by Thomas and Kate as there's a limited number of people who are allowed to attend, invitations are currently being sorted out for family and close friends. Thank you all for your support."