All creatures great and small enjoy church service

Belfast Cathedral opened its doors to 'all creatures great and small' today in a special service for pets.

Earlier the Dean of Belfast, the Very Rev Stephen Forde, explained that the service is being held close to St Francis of Assisi Day, traditionally celebrated on October 4. The service is inspired by St Francis’ love of animals.

A pup at the church service

“In today’s technological world, it’s easy to forget how important animals are for so many people,” Dean Forde said.

“A guide dog is a blind person’s eyes. Hearing dogs can be an essential companion for those who are deaf. Rescue dogs play a critical part in finding survivors lost on the mountains or trapped after an earthquake.”